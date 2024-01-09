CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $198.39. 540,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,167. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.93 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.55 and a 200-day moving average of $204.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

Read Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.