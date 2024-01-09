CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.