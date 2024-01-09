CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

