Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,708,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 146,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

