Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COGT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

COGT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 165,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,500. The company has a market capitalization of $451.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

