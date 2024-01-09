Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

