Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Trading Up 0.5%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.20. 36,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 46,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

