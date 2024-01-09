Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Trading Up 0.5%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.20. 36,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 46,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
