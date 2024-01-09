Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $568.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.01), with a volume of 22853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($6.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 518.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 501.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £228.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.48 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,242.42%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

