Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,389 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Coinbase Global worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $155.22. 7,655,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052,228. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $187.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

