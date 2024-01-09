Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

