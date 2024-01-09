Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Trading 8.1% Higher

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.14. 107,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 158,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.18 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

