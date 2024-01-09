Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires 22,569 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 368.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 2,324,459 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after buying an additional 2,135,589 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after buying an additional 1,729,809 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 108,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,181. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

