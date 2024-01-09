Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. 59,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,837. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.