Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.42. 1,555,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,176. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.