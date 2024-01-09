Colorado Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.87. 416,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.20 and its 200 day moving average is $473.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

