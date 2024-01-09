Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. 2,095,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

