Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PHB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. 24,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $18.24.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.