Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,639,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,409,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,944,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 76,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.