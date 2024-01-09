Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,905. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.