Colorado Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

