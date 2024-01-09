Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,380 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HASI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 1,071,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,656. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

