Comparing Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) & Northann (NYSE:NCL)

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) and Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry Global Group and Northann’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $12.66 billion 0.61 $609.00 million $5.00 13.34 Northann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.3% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Berry Global Group and Northann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 4.81% 27.56% 5.48% Northann N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berry Global Group and Northann, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Global Group presently has a consensus price target of $73.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Northann.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Northann on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment provides containers and pails, foodservice products, closures, bottles and prescription vials, and tubes. The Engineered Materials segment offers stretch and shrink, converter, food and consumer, and agriculture films, as well as institutional can liners and retail bags. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment provides healthcare, hygiene, specialties, and tapes. Berry Global Group, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force of professionals and distributors. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

