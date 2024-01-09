Comparing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ondas and Ubiquiti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ondas presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.98%. Ubiquiti has a consensus price target of $150.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Ondas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

14.8% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ondas has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -615.30% -95.74% -52.58% Ubiquiti 21.11% -263.22% 29.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ondas and Ubiquiti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.13 million 48.18 -$73.24 million ($1.53) -1.15 Ubiquiti $1.91 billion 4.25 $407.64 million $6.66 20.11

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a wireless backhaul point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Gateway Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; UniFi Wi-Fi, an enterprise Wi-Fi system; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Access, a door access system; and UniFi Talk, a plug-and-play phone system and VoIP subscription service. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; and antennas. It serves customers through a network of distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

