Comparing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.40) -8.33 Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.34 -$19.98 million $0.02 70.04

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -32.05% -26.92% Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perpetua Resources and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.30%. Taseko Mines has a consensus price target of $2.28, suggesting a potential upside of 62.86%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Perpetua Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

