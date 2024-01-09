Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after buying an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

