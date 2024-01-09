Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading 3% Higher

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

CFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$38.70 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

