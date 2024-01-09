Conning Inc. Acquires 1,761 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE Stock Up 1.5 %

NKE opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

