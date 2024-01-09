Conning Inc. Acquires 6,744 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

