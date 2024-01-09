Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,171,000 after buying an additional 604,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

