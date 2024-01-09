Conning Inc. Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.11% of HP worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in HP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $264,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HP Trading Up 3.5 %

HPQ stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

