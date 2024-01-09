Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EFA opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

