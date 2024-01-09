Conning Inc. Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,828 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 24,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

