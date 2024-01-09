Conning Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:UTF opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

