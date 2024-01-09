Conning Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,015,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

