Conning Inc. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $300.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.92 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

