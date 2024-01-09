Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.06% of Target worth $31,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

