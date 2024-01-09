Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.