Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,709 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,248,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 393,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

