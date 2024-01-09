Conning Inc. Purchases 45,156 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,156 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

