Conning Inc. Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $300.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

