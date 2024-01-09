Conning Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

