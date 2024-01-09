Conning Inc. Sells 3,077 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,524 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 167,802 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

