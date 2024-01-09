Conning Inc. Sells 3,194 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,069 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.16 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

