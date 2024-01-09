Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,396 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Coterra Energy worth $31,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,045,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.