Conning Inc. Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $33,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

