ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Increased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

