Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.23. 472,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.