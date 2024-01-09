Contrasting Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) and Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Guangzhou R&F Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harbor Custom Development and Guangzhou R&F Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Guangzhou R&F Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Guangzhou R&F Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development -96.94% -1,462.47% -14.89% Guangzhou R&F Properties N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Guangzhou R&F Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $39.36 million 0.01 -$16.92 million ($38.16) 0.00 Guangzhou R&F Properties N/A N/A N/A $45.40 0.05

Guangzhou R&F Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guangzhou R&F Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guangzhou R&F Properties beats Harbor Custom Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects. It also undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, townhomes, and multi-story apartment properties. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. On December 11, 2023, Harbor Custom Development, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistics parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities; and engages in construction business. The company is also involved in the operation and management of hotels and a theme park under the Hainan R&F Ocean Paradise name; provides property management and leasing, and architectural and engineering design services, as well as marketing development services; and operates a football club. In addition, it operates offline exhibition and trading complex; and offers online ecological industry operation platform services. Further, the company operates diet, healthcare, sports, and culture and entertainment centers; and a hospital that provides prevention and healthcare, health assessment and management, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation services, as well as elderly care services. Additionally, it provides planning and designing, supervision, construction, landscaping, electrical and service installation, and interior decoration services. The company also engages in the design and consulting of buildings and urban planning projects; installation of electromechanical and crane equipment, fire-fighting facilities, intelligent construction, power supply, and distribution projects. It operated 92 deluxe hotels. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

