Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cool worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLCO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at $25,996,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the second quarter worth about $12,290,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth about $6,961,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth about $4,827,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Cool stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Cool Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Cool Dividend Announcement

Cool Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%.

(Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.