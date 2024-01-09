Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $95,736,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 960.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 1,283,901 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

